A U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant stands in formation during the 2024 Chief Master Sergeant induction ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 2, 2024. The rank of Chief Master Sergeant was established in 1958 with the first group of 620 Airmen promoting to the new grade on Dec. 1, 1959. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 18:38 Photo ID: 8273978 VIRIN: 240302-F-OY799-1371 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.91 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hail to the CHIEF! [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.