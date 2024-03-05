Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Larry Williams a gives speech during the 2024 Chief Master Sergeant induction ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 2, 2024. The rank of Chief Master Sergeant was established in 1958 with the first group of 620 Airmen promoting to the new grade on Dec. 1, 1959. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 18:38 Photo ID: 8273975 VIRIN: 240302-F-OY799-1296 Resolution: 6186x4128 Size: 3.2 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hail to the CHIEF! [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.