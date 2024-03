U.S. Army 16th Combat Aviation Brigade soldiers and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Visit the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps for Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Army Lt. Col. James R. Fischer, commander of 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Lt. Col Thamrongkiat Chartthoranong, commander of 9th Aviation Battalion, students and faculty of the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps at Lop Buri, Thailand, pose with a laptop computer paid for with donations from the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army, Mar. 3, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold emphasizes humanitarian civic action (HCA), community engagement, and medical activities as a tangible benefit of the exercise for people and communities throughout Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

