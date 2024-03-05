U.S. Army 16th Combat Aviation Brigade soldiers and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Visit the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps for Cobra Gold 2024

LOP BURI, Thailand. - U.S. Army soldiers from 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army soldiers from 9th Aviation Battalion, traveled to the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps located in Lop Buri, Thailand, where the soldiers donations were used to buy equipment and supplies for the school.



The students demonstrated for the soldiers how they read, write, and type in braille by spelling out soldiers’ names and the words ‘Cobra Gold’. The students then performed songs for the soldiers as a means of saying thanks for their help and support.



The students receive education according to the directives of the Thai Ministry of Education from preschool to high school, beginning at 3 years old. The multiple handicapped students additionally receive special training in activities of daily living. The school provides personal support, food, accommodation, clothing, and medical assistance to all 97 students attending the school.



“It was a blessing to be able to show our goodwill towards the school and the people of Thailand,” said U.S. Army Chaplain Capt. Daniel Kim, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division Chaplain. “We collected donations from the soldiers and they were more than happy to support the children and the response we received was amazing. We raised a little over $600 just from donations from the soldiers here at the aviation center. It was a divine moment. These are the types of memories that will last a lifetime and work towards building a better and more beautiful world. It reminds us of our humanity.”



The School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps is a private school and is not supported by the government to the extent necessary for appropriately taking care of the students. There is no tuition for the students to pay. Donations like those made by 2-158th Assault Helicopter Bn. and 9th Aviation Bn. help shape the future of these children.



“Thank you for having us as a guest in your country,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. James R. Fischer, commander of 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division while addressing the students and faculty. “I’m excited to partner with the Royal Thai Army and participate in Cobra Gold while learning about your culture. You are all strong like the Thai Army. Today we have brought equipment and treats for your school. Thank you for having us.”

