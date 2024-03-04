U.S. Army 16th Combat Aviation Brigade soldiers and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Visit the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps for Cobra Gold 2024

Royal Thai Army Lt. Col. Thamrongkiat Chartthoranong, commander of 9th Aviation Battalion, speaks to Royal Thai Army soldiers, U.S. Army soldiers, and the students and faculty of the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps at Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 3, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold emphasizes humanitarian civic action (HCA), community engagement, and medical activities as a tangible benefit of the exercise for people and communities throughout Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

