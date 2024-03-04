Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 16th Combat Aviation Brigade soldiers and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Visit the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 1 of 9]

    U.S. Army 16th Combat Aviation Brigade soldiers and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Visit the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps for Cobra Gold 2024

    THAILAND

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers from 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army soldiers from 9th Aviation Battalion sit together at the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps at Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 3, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold emphasizes humanitarian civic action (HCA), community engagement, and medical activities as a tangible benefit of the exercise for people and communities throughout Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

