U.S. Army 16th Combat Aviation Brigade soldiers and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Visit the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps for Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Army soldiers from 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, Royal Thai Army soldiers from 9th Aviation Battalion, and students from the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multiple Handicaps at Lop Buri, Thailand, pose for a group photo after conducting staff introductions at Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 3, 2024, during Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold emphasizes humanitarian civic action (HCA), community engagement, and medical activities as a tangible benefit of the exercise for people and communities throughout Thailand. (Photo by, An employee of the Royal Thai Army)

