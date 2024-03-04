USS Higgins Final Battle Problem

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Mar. 1, 2024) Electricians Technician 2nd Class Jerry Mora from El Paso, Texas, carries a stretcher down the brow during the final battle problem drill pier side at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 1. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

