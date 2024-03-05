USS Higgins Final Battle Problem

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Mar. 1, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) respond to a simulated incident starting the final battle problem drill pier side at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Mar 1. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 Location: OKINAWA, JP