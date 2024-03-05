USS Higgins Final Battle Problem

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Mar. 1, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) give medical treatment to a Sailor with a simulated injury during the final battle problem drill in the medical bay of the ship while moored pier side at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 1. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

