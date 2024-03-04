Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins Final Battle Problem [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Higgins Final Battle Problem

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Mar. 1, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) respond to a simulated disturbance during the final battle problem drill pier side at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 1. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 03:13
    Photo ID: 8272471
    VIRIN: 240301-N-ZS816-2025
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.46 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Final Battle Problem [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins Final Battle Problem
    USS HIggins Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins Final Battle Problem
    USS HIggins Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins Final Battle Problem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT