WHITE BEACH, Japan (Mar. 1, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) give medical treatment to a Sailor with a simulated injury during the final battle problem drill pier side at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 1. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 03:13
|Photo ID:
|8272469
|VIRIN:
|240301-N-ZS816-2096
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.7 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins Final Battle Problem [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
