Daughters of Command Sgt. Maj. Meagan Goodman, incoming senior enlisted leader of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, remove her rank during the unit's change of responsibility ceremony March 3, 2024, at Forest Park, Georgia. Unit senior enlisted leaders provide leadership and dedication to their soldiers and unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 13:28
|Photo ID:
|8267152
|VIRIN:
|240303-Z-RO813-4359
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|FOREST PARK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mother and Soldier [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
