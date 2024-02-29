Daughters of Command Sgt. Maj. Meagan Goodman, incoming senior enlisted leader of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, remove her rank during the unit's change of responsibility ceremony March 3, 2024, at Forest Park, Georgia. Unit senior enlisted leaders provide leadership and dedication to their soldiers and unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 13:28 Photo ID: 8267152 VIRIN: 240303-Z-RO813-4359 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.04 MB Location: FOREST PARK, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mother and Soldier [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.