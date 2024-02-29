Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thank You [Image 4 of 5]

    Thank You

    FOREST PARK, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Gulley, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, and his wife receive an award from the unit during the change of responsibility ceremony March 3, 2024, at Forest Park, Georgia. The award signified the unit's gratitude for Gulley and his wife's service and support to the unit during his tenure as senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 13:28
    Photo ID: 8267148
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-RO813-4954
    Resolution: 5024x3349
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: FOREST PARK, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thank You [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Family Support
    Farewell Speech
    Outstanding Job
    Thank You
    Mother and Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    221st
    Change of Responsibility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT