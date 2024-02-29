U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Gulley, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, and his wife receive an award from the unit during the change of responsibility ceremony March 3, 2024, at Forest Park, Georgia. The award signified the unit's gratitude for Gulley and his wife's service and support to the unit during his tenure as senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)

