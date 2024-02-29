Outstanding Job

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Gulley, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, receives a token of appreciation from the unit during the change of responsibility ceremony March 3, 2024, at Forest Park, Georgia. The symbols and colors of the unit emblem represent the Military Intelligence Corps, while the chess knight refers to the mission, which involves foresight and skillful planning. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)

