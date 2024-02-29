U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Gulley, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, gives his farewell speech during the change of responsibility ceremony March 3, 2024, at Forest Park, Georgia. Gulley received the Meritorious Service Medal to recognize his years of exceptional service with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.03.2024 13:27 Photo ID: 8267145 VIRIN: 240303-Z-RO813-4644 Resolution: 5501x3667 Size: 4.16 MB Location: FOREST PARK, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Farewell Speech [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.