    Farewell Speech [Image 2 of 5]

    Farewell Speech

    FOREST PARK, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Gulley, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, gives his farewell speech during the change of responsibility ceremony March 3, 2024, at Forest Park, Georgia. Gulley received the Meritorious Service Medal to recognize his years of exceptional service with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 13:27
    Location: FOREST PARK, GA, US
    Georgia National Guard
    221st
    Change of Responsibility

