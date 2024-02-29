Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Support [Image 1 of 5]

    Family Support

    FOREST PARK, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Wife of U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky Gully, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, receives the Georgia Commendation Medal during the unit's change of responsibility ceremony March 3, 2024, at Forest Park, Georgia. The award symbolized the unit's gratitude for her service and support during Gulley's tenure as senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)

    This work, Family Support [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    221st
    Change of Responsibility

