Wife of U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky Gully, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, receives the Georgia Commendation Medal during the unit's change of responsibility ceremony March 3, 2024, at Forest Park, Georgia. The award symbolized the unit's gratitude for her service and support during Gulley's tenure as senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chasity Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 13:27
|Photo ID:
|8267144
|VIRIN:
|240303-Z-RO813-4641
|Resolution:
|5667x3778
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|FOREST PARK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Support [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
