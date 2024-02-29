Staff Sgt. Benjamin Corry, a Combat Medic with the 116th Field Artillery, participates in a road march during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, March 1, 2024. Florida Army National Guard Soldiers completed a 12 mile route while carrying over 35 pounds of equipment. The event was one of the many assessments of Soldiers skills during the multi-day competition. Best Warrior is an annually held event dedicated to showcasing participants' devotion to readiness and spirit of competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 23:19
|Photo ID:
|8265852
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-RH401-9647
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLANG Soldiers demonstrate endurance, marksmanship during Best Warrior 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
