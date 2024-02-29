Staff Sgt. Benjamin Corry, a Combat Medic with the 116th Field Artillery, participates in a marksmanship range during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, March 1, 2024. Florida Army National Guard Soldiers challenged peers while demonstrating their proficiency in combat skills. Best Warrior is an annually held event dedicated to showcasing Soldiers devotion to readiness and spirit of competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 23:19 Photo ID: 8265856 VIRIN: 240301-A-RH401-6987 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.12 MB Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLANG Soldiers demonstrate endurance, marksmanship during Best Warrior 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.