    FLANG Soldiers demonstrate endurance, marksmanship during Best Warrior 2024 [Image 1 of 10]

    FLANG Soldiers demonstrate endurance, marksmanship during Best Warrior 2024

    CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Jacob Norman, an Air Defense Battle Management System Operator with the 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, makes gear adjustments for a road march during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, March 1, 2024. Participants completed a 12 mile route while carrying over 35 pounds of equipment. The timed road march was one of the many events candidates were assessed on during the multi-day competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 23:19
    Photo ID: 8265847
    VIRIN: 240301-A-RH401-3445
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US
