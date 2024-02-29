Spc. Jacob Alekseyev, an Air Defense Battle Management System Operator with the 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, participates in a road march during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, March 1, 2024. Florida Army National Guard Soldiers completed a 12 mile route while carrying over 35 pounds of equipment. The event tested candidates' mental and physical endurance as part of the multi-day competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 23:19 Photo ID: 8265848 VIRIN: 240301-A-RH401-9648 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.98 MB Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLANG Soldiers demonstrate endurance, marksmanship during Best Warrior 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.