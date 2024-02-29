FLANG Soldiers demonstrate endurance, marksmanship during Best Warrior 2024

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a road march during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, March 1, 2024. FLANG Soldiers completed a 12 mile route while carrying over 35 pounds of equipment. The road march tested candidates' mental and physical endurance as part of the multi-day competition. Best Warrior is an annually held event dedicated to showcasing participants' devotion to readiness and spirit of competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 03.01.2024
Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US