U.S. Army Soldiers representing the 11th Airborne Division “Arctic Angels” receives the first place trophy of the 2024 I Corps Marksmanship Competition during an awards ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The 11th Airborne team has placed first for six consecutive years. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 22:10
|Photo ID:
|8265776
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-UV911-1313
|Resolution:
|1080x745
|Size:
|682.68 KB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America's First Corps Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT