U.S. Army Soldiers representing the 11th Airborne Division “Arctic Angels” receives the first place trophy of the 2024 I Corps Marksmanship Competition during an awards ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The 11th Airborne team has placed first for six consecutive years. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Carlos Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 22:10 Photo ID: 8265776 VIRIN: 240301-A-UV911-1313 Resolution: 1080x745 Size: 682.68 KB Location: JBLM, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America's First Corps Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.