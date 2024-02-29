Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Americas First Corps Host Annual Marksmanship Competition [Image 1 of 5]

    Americas First Corps Host Annual Marksmanship Competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Carlos Marquez 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Roosevelt Whetstone presents Staff Sgt. John Sanchez with a M1911 wooden replica on the stage of the French Theater at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 3, 2024. Sanchez and his team placed second at the I Corps Marksmanship Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Carlos Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8265760
    VIRIN: 240301-A-UV911-1248
    Resolution: 1080x974
    Size: 829.47 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Americas First Corps Host Annual Marksmanship Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Americas First Corps Host Annual Marksmanship Competition
    Americas First Corps Annual Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony 2024
    Americas First Corps Hosts Annual Marksmanship Competition
    Americas First Corps Host Annual Marksmanship Competition
    America's First Corps Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Competition
    readiness
    Marksmanship
    Meet Your Army
    First Corps Marksmanship Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT