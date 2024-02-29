U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Roosevelt Whetstone presents Staff Sgt. John Sanchez with a M1911 wooden replica on the stage of the French Theater at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 3, 2024. Sanchez and his team placed second at the I Corps Marksmanship Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8265760
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-UV911-1248
|Resolution:
|1080x974
|Size:
|829.47 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Americas First Corps Host Annual Marksmanship Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
