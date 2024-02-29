Americas First Corps Hosts Annual Marksmanship Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers representing the 11th Airborne Division receive the first-place trophy of the 2024 Marksmanship competition on the French Theater stage at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The 11th Airborne Team will go on to compete in the U.S. Army Small Arms Competition.

