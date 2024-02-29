Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Americas First Corps Hosts Annual Marksmanship Competition [Image 3 of 5]

    Americas First Corps Hosts Annual Marksmanship Competition

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Carlos Marquez 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers representing the 11th Airborne Division receive the first-place trophy of the 2024 Marksmanship competition on the French Theater stage at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The 11th Airborne Team will go on to compete in the U.S. Army Small Arms Competition.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 22:05
    Photo ID: 8265773
    VIRIN: 240301-A-UV911-1335
    Resolution: 1080x651
    Size: 588.52 KB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    This work, Americas First Corps Hosts Annual Marksmanship Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    marksmanship
    Meet Your Army
    First Corps Marksmanship Competition

