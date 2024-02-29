U.S. Army Soldiers representing the 11th Airborne Division “Arctic Angels” receive the first place trophy of the 2024 I Corps Marksmanship Competition during an awards ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The 11th Airborne team has placed first for six consecutive years.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8265774
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-UV911-1238
|Resolution:
|1080x1225
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Americas First Corps Host Annual Marksmanship Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT