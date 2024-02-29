Americas First Corps Annual Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony 2024

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua D. Cumberland attached to 11th Airborne Division receives an award from the Corps of Discovery Committee presented by Retired Colonel Tim Scully at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The 11th Airborne placed 1st in the I Corps Marksmanship Competition.

