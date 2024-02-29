Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Americas First Corps Annual Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Americas First Corps Annual Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony 2024

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Carlos Marquez 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua D. Cumberland attached to 11th Airborne Division receives an award from the Corps of Discovery Committee presented by Retired Colonel Tim Scully at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The 11th Airborne placed 1st in the I Corps Marksmanship Competition.

    This work, Americas First Corps Annual Marksmanship Competition Awards Ceremony 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

