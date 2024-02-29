Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano [Image 8 of 8]

    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two Royal Netherlands air force airmen finish packing up all the equipment during a mountain flight training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 29, 2024. This two week-long training allowed the Royal Netherlands Air Force CH-47 Chinook pilots to train in a mountain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8264661
    VIRIN: 240229-F-NR948-1158
    Resolution: 5547x3691
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano
    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano
    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano
    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano
    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano
    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano
    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano
    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    CH-47 Chinook
    training
    RNLAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT