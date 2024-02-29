Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano [Image 5 of 8]

    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Netherlands Air Force CH-47 Chinook flies over Aviano Air Base, Italy, during a mountain flight training, Feb. 28, 2024. This training exercise showcased the partnership between the U.S. Air Force and our Dutch allies, highlighting the commitment to joint readiness and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8264657
    VIRIN: 240228-F-NR948-1160
    Resolution: 3955x2637
    Size: 439.18 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    CH-47 Chinook
    training
    RNLAF

