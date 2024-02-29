RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano

A Royal Netherlands Air Force CH-47 Chinook flies over Aviano Air Base, Italy, during a mountain flight training, Feb. 28, 2024. This training exercise showcased the partnership between the U.S. Air Force and our Dutch allies, highlighting the commitment to joint readiness and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 11:26
|Photo ID:
|8264657
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-NR948-1160
|Resolution:
|3955x2637
|Size:
|439.18 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
