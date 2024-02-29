RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano

A Royal Netherlands Air Force CH-47 Chinook takes off during a mountain flight training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2024. This training exercise showcased the partnership between the U.S. Air Force and our Dutch allies, highlighting the commitment to joint readiness and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

