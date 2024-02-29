RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano

Two Royal Netherlands Air Force CH-47 Chinooks prepare to take off during a mountain flight training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2024. Exercises and training reinforce the determination of allied air forces to stand together in providing a collective defense and delivering constant vigilance across NATO airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|02.28.2024
|03.01.2024 11:26
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
