RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano

A Royal Netherlands Air Force CH-47 Chinook prepares to take off during a mountain flight training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2024. Exercises and training reinforce the determination of allied air forces to stand together in providing a collective defense and delivering constant vigilance across NATO airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

