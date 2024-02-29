Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano [Image 1 of 8]

    RNLAF Conducts Mountain Flying Training at Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Netherlands Air Force CH-47 Chinook prepares to take off during a mountain flight training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2024. Exercises and training reinforce the determination of allied air forces to stand together in providing a collective defense and delivering constant vigilance across NATO airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    NATO
    USAFE
    CH-47 Chinook
    training
    RNLAF

