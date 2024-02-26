Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-140 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    VAQ-140 Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Lt. Robert Currie, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 conducts pre-flight on an E/A-18G Growler on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 28, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 22:42
    Photo ID: 8263396
    VIRIN: 240228-N-VX022-1075
    Resolution: 5317x3545
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAQ-140 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    PATRIOTS
    Growler
    VAQ-140
    USSGW

