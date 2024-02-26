An F-35C Lightning II attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 28, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 22:42
|Photo ID:
|8263397
|VIRIN:
|240228-N-VX022-1072
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
