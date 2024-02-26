Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An F-35C Lightning II attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 28, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 22:42
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 73
    ARGONAUTS
    VFA-147
    F-35C
    USSGW

