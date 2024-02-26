Lt. Robert Currie, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 prepares to start up an E/A-18G Growler on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 28, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 22:42
|Photo ID:
|8263385
|VIRIN:
|240228-N-VX022-1070
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VAQ-140 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
