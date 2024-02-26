VAQ-140 Conducts Flight Operations

Lt. Robert Currie, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 prepares to climb into an E/A-18G Growler on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 28, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

