Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force All Call

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna speaks to Guardians and Airmen during his all-call on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2024. Bentivegna emphasized the benefit of the current small size of the USSF, its agile nature and how this leads to more personalized care for Guardians. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
02.28.2024
02.29.2024
|8262725
|240228-X-JC347-2218
|5006x3331
|2.03 MB
|Location:
COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|4
|0
