Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force All Call

A Guardian asks a question to Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna during an all-call on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2024. During the question-and-answer portion of the all-call, Bentivegna provided answers to Guardians and Airmen about living conditions, food allowances and retention. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

