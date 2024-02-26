A Guardian asks Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna a question during an all-call on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2024. During the question-and-answer part of the event, Bentivegna provided answers regarding living conditions, food allowances and job retention. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 16:39
|Photo ID:
|8262718
|VIRIN:
|240228-X-JC347-2112
|Resolution:
|3730x3730
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force All Call [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT