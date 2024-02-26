Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force All Call [Image 7 of 8]

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force All Call

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A Guardian asks a question to Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna during an all-call on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2024. During the question-and-answer portion of the all-call, Bentivegna answered questions about living conditions, food allowances and job retention. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force All Call [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

