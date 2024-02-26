A Guardian asks a question to Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna during an all-call on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2024. During the question-and-answer portion of the all-call, Bentivegna answered questions about living conditions, food allowances and job retention. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 16:40
|Photo ID:
|8262724
|VIRIN:
|240228-X-JC347-2213
|Resolution:
|4024x4024
|Size:
|880.71 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force All Call [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT