    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force All Call [Image 6 of 8]

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force All Call

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Apodaca, Space Base Delta 1 senior enlisted leader, discusses dining options during an all-call with Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2024. Apodaca spoke about the current dining options open to Guardians, Airmen and civilians on Peterson SFB, as well as future dining facility plans. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 16:40
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
