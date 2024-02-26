Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force All Call

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Apodaca, Space Base Delta 1 senior enlisted leader, discusses dining options during an all-call with Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2024. Apodaca spoke about the current dining options open to Guardians, Airmen and civilians on Peterson SFB, as well as future dining facility plans. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

