240222-A-US124-1101 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) A member of the Royal Bahraini Naval Force fires a simulated weapon during a lazershot simulation exercise led by Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2 in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 22. The exercise is designed to advance training and interoperability between U.S. and Bahrain defense forces. (Official U.S. Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 06:12 Photo ID: 8261563 VIRIN: 240222-A-US124-1101 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 832.12 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, Royal Bahraini Naval Force Participate in Virtual Scenario Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Marita Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.