240222-A-US124-1032 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) Sailors assigned to Task Group 56.11, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2 give instructions during a lazershot simulation exercise for members of the Royal Bahraini Naval Force in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 22. The exercise is designed to advance training and interoperability between U.S. and Bahrain defense forces. (Official U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 06:12
|Photo ID:
|8261559
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-US124-1032
|Resolution:
|2435x1758
|Size:
|919.64 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, Royal Bahraini Naval Force Participate in Virtual Scenario Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Marita Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
