240222-A-US124-1096 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) A member of the Royal Bahraini Naval Force fires a simulated weapon during a lazershot simulation exercise led by Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2 in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 22. The exercise is designed to advance training and interoperability between U.S. and Bahrain defense forces. (Official U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 06:12
|Photo ID:
|8261562
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-US124-1096
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
This work, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, Royal Bahraini Naval Force Participate in Virtual Scenario Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Marita Schwab, identified by DVIDS
