Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, Royal Bahraini Naval Force Participate in Virtual Scenario Training

240222-A-US124-1065 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) A Sailor, assigned to Task Group 56.11, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, stands by for the start of a virtual scenario training in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 22. The exercise is designed to advance training and interoperability between U.S. and Bahrain defense forces. (Official U.S. Army photo)

