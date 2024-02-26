Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, Royal Bahraini Naval Force Participate in Virtual Scenario Training [Image 4 of 6]

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2, Royal Bahraini Naval Force Participate in Virtual Scenario Training

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marita Schwab 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240222-A-US124-1087 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 22, 2024) Sailors assigned to Task Group 56.11, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2 conduct a virtual scenario training in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 22. The exercise is designed to advance training and interoperability between U.S. and Bahrain defense forces. (Official U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 06:12
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Bahrain
    5th Fleet
    Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2
    Task Group 56.11
    Royal Bahraini Naval Force

