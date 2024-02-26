Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum. [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Yeonung Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    From left, Japanese, U.S., and Republic of Korea special operations personnel talk during a break-out session at the Component Commander’s Special Operations Forces forum hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command Korea on February 21, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Various special operations participants from around the region attended the forum, including Thailand, ROK, Japan, U.S., and United Nations Command Member States. (Republic of Korea photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 02:18
    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum

