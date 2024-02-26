U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.

From left, Japanese, U.S., and Republic of Korea special operations personnel talk during a break-out session at the Component Commander’s Special Operations Forces forum hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command Korea on February 21, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Various special operations participants from around the region attended the forum, including Thailand, ROK, Japan, U.S., and United Nations Command Member States. (Republic of Korea photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

