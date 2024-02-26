U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.

Photo By Pfc. Yeonung Kim | From left, Japanese, U.S., and Republic of Korea special operations personnel talk...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Yeonung Kim | From left, Japanese, U.S., and Republic of Korea special operations personnel talk during a break-out session at the Component Commander’s Special Operations Forces forum hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command Korea on February 21, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Various special operations participants from around the region attended the forum, including Thailand, ROK, Japan, U.S., and United Nations Command Member States. (Republic of Korea photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim) see less | View Image Page

A multinational array of special operations leaders converged on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, near Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea for a three-day, U.S. Special Operations Command Korea-hosted Component Commander’s Special Operations Forces (C2SOF) forum, from February 20-22, 2024.



Senior special operations personnel from the U.S., ROK, Japan, various United Nations Command Member States, and from around the Indo-Pacific region participated in the forum. Discussions focused on the need to collaboratively counter belligerent threats in the region, opportunities for combined training, lessons learned from recent and historic conflicts involving special operations forces, and the ability to share and meaningfully process data between different nations.



Gen. Bryan Fenton, Special Operations Command commander, and the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sergeant Major Shane Shorter began the forum by providing remarks focused on the strategic environment from a U.S. special operations perspective. Both focused heavily on international relationships with multi-national SOF counterparts as a means for enabling four mutually beneficial priorities; preventing conflict, preparing for crisis events that happen outside of the control of international norms, prevailing in conflict if needed, and preserving the strategic focus of our Nations’ leadership.



“As we see it, one strand or theme holds true in enabling the competitive edge of special operations principles, and those are the teams, partners, and relationships we invest in now.” said Fenton. “Our ability to prevent adversary intent or prevail if needed is seeded on the idea of a deep bench for us to call upon.”



Fenton and Shorter both described the role of the regionally aligned theater special operations commands, like SOCKOR, in campaigning as a means for empowering policy makers with options to prevail at all levels or phases of competition.



“We see the TSOCs as our marquee organizations for SOF-enabled campaigning,” said Shorter. “We have to think well left of any potential crises, which means training and interoperability among nations with a mutual interest in the stability of our world order.”



Additionally, current ambassadors discussed a variety of topics, including the human rights situation in North Korea, the need to embrace a multinational diplomatic approach in the region, and their unique perspectives on the impact special operations forces play in enabling diplomatic and policy-based options. U.S. Ambassadors Julie Turner, Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights Issues and Philip S. Goldberg Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, and British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order participated in the forum.



Amplifying the points about enabling a variety of national power options, Brig. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, SOCKOR commander, highlighted the unique access and placement the command has and its geographic location in relation to various strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.



“We live in a complex environment, but it’s our intent to add clarity by enabling effective data collection and usage across our network of Allies and Partners with common interests in the region,” said Lipson. “Hosting this forum isn’t about us. It’s about advancing mutual defense priorities and ensuring that if deterrence fails, we’re prepared to win through a coalition of ready and able special operations personnel.”



Various speakers highlighted a reorientation of the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency focus that defined the community’s past 20 years, toward one that advances current National Security Strategy priorities. Lipson stated that SOCKOR will continue advancing it’s unique unconventional and irregular warfare capabilities that meet the needs of integrated deterrence, crisis response, counter terrorism, and counterinsurgency, while remaining sensitive to the diverse sociocultural considerations of the region.



During the forum’s closing remarks, Gen. Paul LaCamera, U.S. Forces Korea commander, reinforced the need to understand and address the threats presented by North Korea and understanding third-party intervention and influence.



“We’re hyper focused on upholding our commitments to the ROK-U.S. Alliance,” said LaCamera. “As a triple-hatted, combined command, our people must look at how we compete as a way to deter aggression while retaining our right to defend and prevail in a crisis.”



LaCamera also highlighted the need to better understand how North Korea is able to undermine various UN sanctions related to weapons proliferation and procurement. He credited the SOF community with their distinct role in the efforts and for their mission readiness in countering weapons of mass destruction across all phases of competition and their ability to advance strategy below the level of crisis.



The 2024 C2SOF forum continues a decades-long presence of U.S. special operations personnel on the Korean Peninsula and in the region—a theme highlighted throughout the event. What’s more, various speakers remarked on the positive multinational engagements throughout the forum, with an emphasis on enabling integrated deterrence through unique special operations relationships.