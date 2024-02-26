U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.

General Bryan P. Fenton, U.S. Special Operations Command commander, and Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sergeant Major Shane Shorter provide opening remarks remotely from MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, FL, to the Component Commander’s Special Operations Forces forum on February 20, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Various nations’ SOF leaders participated in the forum hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, including from the ROK, Japan, Thailand, U.S., and other United Nations Command Member States. Topics discussed during the first day of the forum included opportunities for combined training, an ambassadors’ round table, observations and lessons learned from various conflicts, and a variety of SOF-unique breakout sessions. (Republic of Korea photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

