    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum. [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Yeonung Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    General Bryan P. Fenton, U.S. Special Operations Command commander, and Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sergeant Major Shane Shorter provide opening remarks remotely from MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, FL, to the Component Commander’s Special Operations Forces forum on February 20, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Various nations’ SOF leaders participated in the forum hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, including from the ROK, Japan, Thailand, U.S., and other United Nations Command Member States. Topics discussed during the first day of the forum included opportunities for combined training, an ambassadors’ round table, observations and lessons learned from various conflicts, and a variety of SOF-unique breakout sessions. (Republic of Korea photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 02:18
    Photo ID: 8261300
    VIRIN: 240220-N-FU506-1002
    Resolution: 5267x3821
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: KR
