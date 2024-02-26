U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.

Brig. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, U.S. Special Operations Command Korea commander, welcomes participants to the Component Commander’s Special Operations Forces forum on February 20, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Topics of discussion during the three-day forum included data collection and sharing, diplomatic perspectives and SOF integration to meet concerns below the level of conflict, and training opportunities toward mutually beneficial defense needs. (Republic of Korea photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

