Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum. [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Yeonung Kim 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Brig. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, U.S. Special Operations Command Korea commander, welcomes participants to the Component Commander’s Special Operations Forces forum on February 20, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Topics of discussion during the three-day forum included data collection and sharing, diplomatic perspectives and SOF integration to meet concerns below the level of conflict, and training opportunities toward mutually beneficial defense needs. (Republic of Korea photo by Cpl. Yeonung Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 02:18
    Photo ID: 8261299
    VIRIN: 240220-N-FU506-1001
    Resolution: 3757x2480
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum. [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Yeonung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.
    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.
    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.
    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations Command Korea
    US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
    SOCKOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT